ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $522,611 in the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

