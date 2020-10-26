Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.