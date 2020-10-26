LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in LKQ by 20.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

LKQ stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

