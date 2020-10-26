24,403 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 160,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $647,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

