NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $363,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $80,388,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $171.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.63 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

