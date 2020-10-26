NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 237,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 81,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $70.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $72.12.

