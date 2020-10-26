Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 900 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $250.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

