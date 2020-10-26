World Asset Management Inc Acquires 550 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.