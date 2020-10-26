Forsta AP Fonden Invests $225,000 in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Athene by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,293 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Athene by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Athene by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Athene by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

