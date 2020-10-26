World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 377,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IAA by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,110,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,451 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

IAA stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

