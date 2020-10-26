Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

