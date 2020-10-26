Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 165.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 154,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NYSE:MTB opened at $106.12 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

