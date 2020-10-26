Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 330.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.