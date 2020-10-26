Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.