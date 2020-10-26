iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

