NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in nVent Electric by 75.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

