NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $405,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30.

