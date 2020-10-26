NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 36,437 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,437 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

