NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after buying an additional 584,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

