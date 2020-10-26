NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $422,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 794,588 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 719,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 426,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $43.52 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.