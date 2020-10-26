Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,900 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

