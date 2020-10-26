Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORA opened at $72.13 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

