World Asset Management Inc Has $293,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $52.54 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

