Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 340.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $149.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

