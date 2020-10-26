Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 72.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 28,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 105.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 940,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.49 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

