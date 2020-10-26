Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

