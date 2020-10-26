Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

