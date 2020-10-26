Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

ADBE stock opened at $488.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.17. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

