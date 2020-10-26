Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

