Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

