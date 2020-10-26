Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

