Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $388.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $397.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.96 and a 200-day moving average of $288.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

