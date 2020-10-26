Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

