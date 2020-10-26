Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,173 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $46.66 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

