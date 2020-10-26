Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.37 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

