Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,205 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $356.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.67 and a 200-day moving average of $307.30. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

