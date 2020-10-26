Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 19,283 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after buying an additional 725,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 549,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 255,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 405,763 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $16.98 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

