Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after acquiring an additional 496,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of EQR opened at $51.31 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

