Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,464 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 106,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

