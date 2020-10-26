The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The York Water by 94.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 14.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $602.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

YORW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

