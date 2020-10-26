GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $224,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Copart by 18.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

CPRT stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

