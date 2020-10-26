GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 157 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

