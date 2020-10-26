Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $129.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

