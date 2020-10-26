Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $714,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

