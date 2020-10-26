GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

MA stock opened at $329.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

