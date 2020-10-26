AXT (AXTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI):

10/12/2020 – AXT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/6/2020 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.60 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/6/2020 – AXT was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.03 million, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

