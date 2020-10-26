Zacks: Brokerages Expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.