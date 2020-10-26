GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $176.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

