GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

FELE stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.