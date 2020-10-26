Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

